RANKIN, Pa. - UPDATE 8:24 p.m.
The Homestead Grays and Rankin bridges have both reopened, according to Allegheny County officials.
Around 15 barges loaded with coal broke loose along the Monongahela River near the Rankin Bridge on Thursday.
Two of the barges sunk, three struck the Rankin Bridge and four are still moving down the river toward the Homestead Grays Bridge, officials said.
Barges loose on the #MonongahelaRiver near Homestead. One can be seen sinking and spilling its load of coal. #Chopper11 #Pittsburgh #wpxi pic.twitter.com/fW3ovoTOfe— Ruben A Campos 🚁 (@Chopper11Pilot) May 24, 2018
Both bridges are closed, according to officials. An inspection crew is expected to arrive soon at the Rankin Bridge to check for any damage.
The Port Authority originally said the Homestead Grays Bridge reopened, but then went on to say they received "bad information."
We received bad information. The Homestead-Grays Bridge remains closed. https://t.co/CTVVWINwbx— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) May 24, 2018
The Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard have been notified.
The Coast Guard asked for private tugboats and other watercraft to assist in rounding up the barges, and those vessels are in the process of securing them, according to Allegheny County officials.
TRENDING NOW:
- Amazon Alexa recorded private conversation, sent it to random contact, woman says
- 2 bridges closed after barges break loose on Monongahela River
- Adult babysitter accused of sexually assaulting young child
- RAW VIDEO: Migrant shot and killed by border agent
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}