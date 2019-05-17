BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - An elementary school student brought a BB gun to a bus stop Thursday morning, one of two incidents to which parents in the Blackhawk School District were alerted.
The BB gun was brought to the attention of police when someone called 911 to report a gun at the bus stop, according to the school district’s website. Officials said the student would be disciplined.
On Wednesday night, another incident was investigated by police -- this time involving potentially threatening comments by a middle school student.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
District officials said police were alerted that the student “may have made comments about self-injury, harming others or harming the school.”
“Any potential threat was immediately addressed and actions were taken. After the investigation, the child is receiving necessary supports and services,” a message posted on the district’s website said.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}