INDIANA, Pa. - A man was arrested after police said he approached a teenager at a school bus stop Friday morning and pulled out a .45 caliber BB gun pistol.
Michael Rifendifer, 38, of Indiana was charged with disorderly conduct, according to state police.
Officers said the teen was at his bus stop when Rifendifer walked over and asked him if the gun looked real. Police said the student told Rifendifer to stay away as the bus was arriving.
When the teen got to school, the student reported it to the school district and his parents. State police were notified, and said they found the gun on Rifendifer's front porch and took him into custody.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
