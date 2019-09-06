  • Man charged after pulling out .45 caliber BB gun pistol at school bus stop

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    INDIANA, Pa. - A man was arrested after police said he approached a teenager at a school bus stop Friday morning and pulled out a .45 caliber BB gun pistol.

    Michael Rifendifer, 38, of Indiana was charged with disorderly conduct, according to state police.

    Officers said the teen was at his bus stop when Rifendifer walked over and asked him if the gun looked real. Police said the student told Rifendifer to stay away as the bus was arriving.

    When the teen got to school, the student reported it to the school district and his parents. State police were notified, and said they found the gun on Rifendifer's front porch and took him into custody.

