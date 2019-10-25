  • BB gun used to shoot window of Woodland Hills school bus

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Students riding a bus home from Woodland Hills High School were put on edge Friday afternoon when something was fired at the bus, breaking a window.

    According to Superintendent James Harris, a person shot a BB gun at the bus, causing one window to splinter and then shadow.

    Students told Channel 11 crews at the scene that they all took cover because they thought it was a real gun initially.

    No students were hurt, and Harris said a second bus was brought to the scene to bring the students home.

    Police have identified the suspect and are working on an arrest, Harris said.

