TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Students riding a bus home from Woodland Hills High School were put on edge Friday afternoon when something was fired at the bus, breaking a window.
According to Superintendent James Harris, a person shot a BB gun at the bus, causing one window to splinter and then shadow.
Students told Channel 11 crews at the scene that they all took cover because they thought it was a real gun initially.
No students were hurt, and Harris said a second bus was brought to the scene to bring the students home.
Police have identified the suspect and are working on an arrest, Harris said.
