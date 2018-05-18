  • Bears' repeat visits worry neighborhood residents

    Updated:

    Repeat visits from black bears have unnerved residents of a small neighborhood in Fayette County.

    One woman showed Channel 11 photos of bears appearing in the same exact spot in the area for two years in a row. What really worries neighbors now is that cubs are tagging along with the bear this time.

    Melanie Marsalko speaks with the state Game Commission to learn how much of a threat the bears may be, and how residents can reduce the risk of confronting them, on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bears' repeat visits worry neighborhood residents