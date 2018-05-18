Repeat visits from black bears have unnerved residents of a small neighborhood in Fayette County.
One woman showed Channel 11 photos of bears appearing in the same exact spot in the area for two years in a row. What really worries neighbors now is that cubs are tagging along with the bear this time.
Melanie Marsalko speaks with the state Game Commission to learn how much of a threat the bears may be, and how residents can reduce the risk of confronting them, on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Santa Fe High School shooting: 10 dead, 2 guns used in shooting, suspect identified
- Texas shooting: Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, suspect in the Santa Fe High School attack?
- Senior dies in crash day before graduation, police say
- WATCH: Parrot Talks With Amazon's Alexa
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}