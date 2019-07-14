PITTSBURGH - Enjoy the outdoors this weekend, with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity.
Sunday will be a fantastic day with near average temperatures in the mid 80's across the area, plenty of sunshine, light wind, and comfortable humidity.
The heat and humidity will be very high by mid week with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows around 70, now that's humid!
