  • Beautiful weather expected on Sunday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Enjoy the outdoors this weekend, with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity.

    Sunday will be a fantastic day with near average temperatures in the mid 80's across the area, plenty of sunshine, light wind, and comfortable humidity.  

    The heat and humidity will be very high by mid week with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows around 70, now that's humid!

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories