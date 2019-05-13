  • Woman in court accused of leading police on Beaver County chase

    BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - A woman has been behind bars for weeks after being accused of leading Beaver County police on a high-speed chase while drunk.

    Elizabeth Becek faced a judge Monday, and Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz was the only local TV reporter in that courtroom.

    Becek faces more than 40 charges for that wild chase, but Channel 11 learned she’s been offered a plea deal. During the chase, police said, she led officers for more than 20 minutes, weaving in and out of traffic at speeds reaching 85 mph. Detectives said she crossed into oncoming traffic, almost hitting drivers and pedestrians before ramming into two police cruisers.

    Police said they suspected she was drunk when the arrested her, saying there was a heavy odor of alcohol on her.

    A check of Becek’s criminal record showed three active DUI’s, and she had an active warrant out for her arrest for not showing up for one of those cases.

    Becek’s plea deal reduces those 40 charges down to three felonies, including aggravated assault, fleeing and DUI.

