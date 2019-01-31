Beaver County Humane Society building damaged after pipe bursts inside

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The Beaver County Humane Society was damaged Wednesday night after a pipe broke, sending water pouring down from the ceiling and into the shelter.
Officials told Channel 11 a sprinkler above the retail area broke, causing the ceiling tile to fall. Most of the merchandise, a cash register and a credit card machine were ruined. The shelter will only deal in cash until the units can be replaced.
Some of the water made its way into the small animal room that houses animals such as rabbits. No animals were hurt.
Disaster crews are at the shelter Thursday morning assessing the damage to determine when the shelter can reopen.
WPXI went inside the Beaver County Humane Society to take a look at the damage for Channel 11 News at Noon.
