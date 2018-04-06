  • Beaver County woman facing charges for fortune telling

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Beaver County woman is facing charges for fortune telling.

    Pennsylvania State Police said they received reports from multiple people in March regarding Psychic and Tarot Card Readings by Sophia in Center Township.

    Authorities investigated the reports and on Thursday charged Sophey Mills, 27.

