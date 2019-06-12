  • Owner of captured Beechview gator says he's fighting to get his animals back

    Updated:

    The owner of the captured Beechview alligator said he is fighting to get his animals back.

    >>>>>RELATED: Another alligator found in Pittsburgh, 3rd in a month

    Mark McGowen said police and animal control raided his home, which contained 40 animals, taking more than 30 of them. McGowen said the officers told him the seized animals did not have adequate enclosures.

    Channel 11's Michele Newell is talking with McGowen about why he has so many animals, and how he's going to get them back on Channel 11 News 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories