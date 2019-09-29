PITTSBURGH - Just before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of gunfire in the 2500 block of West Liberty Avenue in Beechview.
When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the parking lot.
Around the same time, police said a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was in stable condition.
He told officers he was arguing with a group of men when one of them shot him.
Police said they are still investigating.
