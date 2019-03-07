Beer truck crashes on Los Angeles freeway

Some beer drinkers are going to be very upset by this story.
A delivery truck carrying boxes of beer crashed Thursday morning in Los Angeles.
The truck rolled over the side of a freeway overpass losing its cargo of Modelo Especial beer.
TRENDING NOW:
Light blue boxes of the brew were scattered on and below the freeway.
Officials say the truck driver was trying to exit the westbound 10-freeway when the truck toppled over the side and rolled down an embankment.
No serious injuries were reported, but a lot of beer was wasted.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}