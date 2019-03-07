  • Beer truck crashes on Los Angeles freeway

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Some beer drinkers are going to be very upset by this story.

    A delivery truck carrying boxes of beer crashed Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

    The truck rolled over the side of a freeway overpass losing its cargo of Modelo Especial beer.

    Light blue boxes of the brew were scattered on and below the freeway.

    Officials say the truck driver was trying to exit the westbound 10-freeway when the truck toppled over the side and rolled down an embankment.

    No serious injuries were reported, but a lot of beer was wasted.

     

