UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Beer and wine are about to be sold at a Walmart in Pennsylvania for the first time ever.
Starting Thursday, a beer and wine cafe will be open at the Walmart Supercenter on Walmart Drive in Uniontown, Fayette County.
A grand opening celebration will take place at 1 p.m., during which Walmart will announce five more counties where it has obtained a restaurant license.
Walmart's Beer and Wine Cafe in Uniontown will be open Mondays-Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
