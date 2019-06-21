  • Landslide breaks water, gas lines in Allegheny Co. neighborhood

    Updated:

    BELL ACRES, Pa. - A landslide and big cracks have closed one road in Allegheny County and now at least 20 homes are without water and gas.

    The slide happened in Bell Acres on Turkey Foot Road after heavy rain Friday morning.

    This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Amy Hudak is at the scene and will have a live report on 11 News at 5.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories