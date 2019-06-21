BELL ACRES, Pa. - A landslide and big cracks have closed one road in Allegheny County and now at least 20 homes are without water and gas.
The slide happened in Bell Acres on Turkey Foot Road after heavy rain Friday morning.
LANDSLIDE: Bell Acres neighbors are being told to stay off Turkey Foot Road. Landslide forced crews to take out power line at risk of falling, repair portion of road. 20-30 neighbors without water. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/EG1DFjPihD— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) June 21, 2019
This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Amy Hudak is at the scene and will have a live report on 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- Large rat falls from Buffalo Wild Wings ceiling, lands onto menu, woman says
- New details of Syrian refugee's plans for Pittsburgh terror attack released
- 2 severed legs discovered in Pennsylvania river
- VIDEO: 37 people accused of being part of major drug trafficking organization
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}