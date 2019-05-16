  • Large police presence in Bell Acres neighborhood

    Updated:

    BELL ACRES BOROUGH, Pa. - There is large police presence in a neighborhood in Bell Acres Borough.

    Chopper 11 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and could see what appeared to be a SWAT vehicle in the area of Camp Meeting Road and Witherow Road.

    Investigators wouldn't provide details, but said police activity began around 3:15 p.m.

    This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene and will have a live updates throughout Channel 11 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories