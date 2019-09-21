  • Large fire damages dry cleaner along Ohio River Boulevard

    Updated:

    BELLEVUE, Pa. - Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a business on Ohio River Boulevard Friday night.

    The fire started around 8 p.m. at Leff-Marvin's Cleaners and was visible from several blocks away.

    One person has been taken to the hospital by ambulance but their condition is not known.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories