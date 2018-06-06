PITTSBURGH - Below-normal temperatures may have you grabbing a light jacket or sweatshirt before you head out early Wednesday.
The day will start with temperatures in the 40s, about 10 degrees below average.
Patchy fog could reduce visibility in spots, slowing the morning commute.
Dry weather will stick around for a couple of days, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking an unsettled weekend ahead.
Showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.
Stay with our team of meteorologists for updates as the system gets closer.
