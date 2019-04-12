PITTSBURGH - A woman who lives in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood contacted Channel 11 about trash that she said has been piling up in front of an abandoned home and is now attracting rats.
Shelley Bortz went to Industry Street to check out the situation. Thirza Cichowicz told her the trash has been building for about a month. She’s contacted the city, but nothing has happened.
"The city is not doing anything. They're not helping at all to get rid of it,” said Cichowicz. "They're seeing it. Because they're picking up my trash, they're picking up his trash, they're picking up their trash up there. So, they're obviously seeing it."
Bortz reached out to the city for answers but has not yet heard back.
