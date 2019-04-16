CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Route 40 is closed in both directions in Washington County due to a police incident.
Pennsylvania State Police tweeted that the road is closed at Belvedere Acres. They provided no additional details about why police were on the scene.
Chopper 11 is headed to the scene along with Channel 11's Cara Sapida.
Refresh this story for updates and tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for the latest details.
ACTIVE POLICE INCIDENT AT BELVEDERE ACRES, CANTON TWP, SR 40 CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) April 16, 2019
