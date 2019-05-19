  • Bench dedicated in memory of 2 Norwin High School graduates killed in 9/11 attacks

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - The Norwin Air Force ROTC honored two graduates who lost their lives during a dedication on Saturday.

    The memorial dedication ceremony was held to honor two Norwin High School graduates who were on the American Airlines Flight 11 that hit the World Trade Center on 9/11 in 2001.

    A plaque with their names was placed on the bench near the Veterans Memorial outside of the school.

    "We are pleased so much of the community has gotten out to support this honor," said Chief Master Sgt. Tim Conley, Air Force Junior ROTC instructor.

    Conley said the cadets wanted to do this so that we don't forget the tragic event.

