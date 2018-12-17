  • Benefit concert for Tree of Life to be held at Stage AE

    PITTSBURGH - A benefit concert for the Tree of Life will be held Stage AE Tuesday night.

    Eleven people were killed and six others injured, including four police officers in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill in October.

    Several local artists, including Daya, Joe Grushecky and others, will take the stage at 7 p.m.  

    Here’s the scheduled lineup.

    7 p.m.  - Sean Rowe
    7:30 p.m.  - Jessica Bitsura
    7:45 p.m. - Jorma Kaukonen
    8:15 p.m. - Brooke Annibale
    8:30 p.m.- Daya
    9:15 p.m. - Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers
    9:45 p.m. - Michael Glabicki
    10 p.m. - Low Cut Connie

    Tickets are on sale now and cost $25. They’re being sold through Ticketmaster.

    The concert is presented by 91.3 WYEP and Opus One Productions. 

    All proceeds will benefit the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror Fund.

