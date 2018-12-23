  • Benefit dinner held for family of local fallen soldier

    A benefit dinner was held for the family of Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, who died after suffering injuries from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

    The community gathered on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at the Vandergrift Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

    All of the proceeds from the dinner will go to McClary's family.

    He is survived by his wife and two sons.

    A memorial fund has also been set up in his name.

    McClary was buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. 

