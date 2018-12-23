Benefit dinner held for family of local fallen soldier

A benefit dinner was held for the family of Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, who died after suffering injuries from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.
The community gathered on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at the Vandergrift Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
All of the proceeds from the dinner will go to McClary's family.
Related >>> Funeral services held Tuesday for local fallen soldier
He is survived by his wife and two sons.
A memorial fund has also been set up in his name.
McClary was buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors.
