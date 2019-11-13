PITTSBURGH - Jack Benoff and his suburban Philadelphia-based Solara Ventures has closed on buying a 28,000-square-foot lot on Penn Avenue between 26th and 27th Street as he moves forward with developing his third condo project in the Strip District.
After successfully selling off units at his Otto Milk Lofts and later achieving similar results across the street with Smallman Place, Solara Ventures VII LLC recently closed on buying the Penn Avenue site from the interests of Francois Bitz, who previously proposed a condo tower on the site, for $1.56 million, according to county real estate records.
Benoff acknowledged he's pursuing his new project in a very different business environment that when he introduced Otto Milk during the Great Recession and proved a lot of people wrong about the viability of condos in the Strip District.
