PITTSBURGH - With more than nine months before the first votes are cast in the 2020 primary election, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is hitting the trail early with a stop at Schenley Plaza in Oakland.
Sanders officially announced his run 2020 run for president in March, along with 17 other Democrats.
Sanders is expected to focus his speech on fighting against unfair trade deals that undermine workers wages and enrich CEO's, rebuilding and strengthening unions and guaranteeing health care to all -- topics that hit home with many supporters in tonight's crowd.
"His stance on Medicare for all and free college is something we need as well. And revitalizing our economy and revitalizing our infrastructure by doing the Green New Deal,” said Brett Meeder, of Shaler.
Besides Pennsylvania sanders also made stops in Wisconsin and Michigan -- the three states that were essential in President Donald Trump's victory in 2016.
