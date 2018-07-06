Beryl strengthens, becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2018 season

MIAMI, Fl. - Beryl has strengthened into as hurricane Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“Hurricane Beryl's small eye has become apparent in infrared satellite pictures early this morning,” the NHC tweeted Friday.
Hurricane Beryl's small eye has become apparent in infrared satellite pictures early this morning. The latest forecast information can be found at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/MRyNzUaJyN— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 6, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman inside gas station killed when car crashes into pump
- Police: Mother of 5 killed – by nephew – while breaking up fight at niece's baby shower
- VIDEO: Flooding damages church, donations for annual fundraiser
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}