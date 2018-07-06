  • Beryl strengthens, becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2018 season

    MIAMI, Fl. - Beryl has strengthened into as hurricane Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    “Hurricane Beryl's small eye has become apparent in infrared satellite pictures early this morning,” the NHC tweeted Friday.

