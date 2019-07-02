PITTSBURGH - A family is in mourning after their daughter, Octavia Stone, was killed by being stabbed several times over the weekend.
Stone leaves behind a 4-year-old girl who is now moving to Atlanta to be with her grandmother.
Police said they have not made any arrests in the case.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca speaks with Stone's mother about what happened, and the special request she has for investigators on 11 at 11.
