  • Family mourns woman after she was stabbed over the weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A family is in mourning after their daughter, Octavia Stone, was killed by being stabbed several times over the weekend.

    Stone leaves behind a 4-year-old girl who is now moving to Atlanta to be with her grandmother.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said they have not made any arrests in the case.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca speaks with Stone's mother about what happened, and the special request she has for investigators on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories