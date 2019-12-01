PITTSBURGH - According to a new study, timing could be everything when it comes to trying to trim your waistline: What time of day you pick to work out could affect the amount of weight you lose.
New research from a University of Pittsburgh alumnus working in North Carolina shows the time of day you're burning calories could play a role.
"We saw people who came in between 7 a.m. and noon, which we consider our early exercise, actually lost 4% more body weight over the 10-month intervention compared to those who came in between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., which is in the afternoon," said Erik Willis, a data analyst.
Willis said the research showed people who worked out early in the day tended to be more active overall. He said more research is needed but this shouldn't stop people from working out later in the day.
"Right now, the message is to be more active, break up sedentary time and sit less," he said.
