BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Police in Bethel Park are asking for the public's help finding a man wearing a ski mask who allegedly forced his way into a person's home when they answered the door.
The man claimed to be looking for someone police said.
If you recognize the man, you're asked to contact police at 412-833-2000 or email crimewatch@bethelpark.net.
