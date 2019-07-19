BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Bethel Park police have issued a crime watch alert after multiple people reported items stolen from their cars.
In one case, police said a car was even stolen from a home.
Police said reports from the victims came from Center Street, Highland Circle, Orchard Avenue, Florida Avenue, Suzanne Court and West Munroe Street.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is talking to people who fell victim and checking with police for new information on the case, for Channel 11 News at Noon.
All vehicles were believed to have been unlocked, police said.
Bethel Park police are asking anyone in the area to check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity to crimewatch@bethelpark.net.
