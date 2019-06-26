  • Bethel Park school board votes to cut taxes

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Bethel Park is cutting taxes, but some say it will come at a price.

    After months of discussion, meetings and nine revisions to next year's budget, the school director said some of his colleages on the school board made a last minute decision at Tuesday night's meeting that will give taxpayers a break during the 2019-2020 school year. 

    Why parents and teachers are saying it could put students at risk, on 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories