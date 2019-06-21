  • Man in critical condition after being shot in Bethel Park

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Bethel Park.

    Police said the shooting happened on Horning Road shortly after 8 p.m.

    Allegheny County police are now investigating.

    This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is at the scene working to find out more, for 11 at 11. 

