Multiple water main breaks causing traffic issues in Bethel Park

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - "Major and multiple" water main breaks are causing traffic issues in Bethel Park, according to police. 

    Police said there are currently traffic issues at Village Square Mall on Oxford Drive in front of the Giant Eagle Market District.

    Highland Street at Oxford Drive is closed to outbound traffic, and all traffic must exit at Fort Couch Road.

