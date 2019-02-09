Multiple water main breaks causing traffic issues in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - "Major and multiple" water main breaks are causing traffic issues in Bethel Park, according to police.
Multiple water main breaks causing traffic issues in Bethel Parkhttps://t.co/1opknrwGVM pic.twitter.com/VGNP36AJvL— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) February 9, 2019
Police said there are currently traffic issues at Village Square Mall on Oxford Drive in front of the Giant Eagle Market District.
Highland Street at Oxford Drive is closed to outbound traffic, and all traffic must exit at Fort Couch Road.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is on her way to the scene. Watch Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the latest updates on this breaking story.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}