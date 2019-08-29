  • Bicyclist killed when hit by 2 vans in Harmar Township

    Updated:

    HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A bicyclist was killed Thursday morning when he was hit by two vans in Harmar Township, police said.

    The accident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Freeport Road.

    Investigators said the bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was in the right northbound lane when a full-size Dodge van struck him as it passed. The bicyclist fell onto the roadway, where he was struck by a second van.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The drivers of both vans stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

    Once the investigation is completed, investigators will turn over their findings to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories