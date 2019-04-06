PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Pittsburgh’s North Side.
The accident was reported about 12 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street.
Injuries have been reported, but their extent is unclear.
Further information was not immediately available.
