Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh in need of volunteers

    PITTSBURGH - There’s a critical need for volunteers at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, Channel 11 News has learned.

    The organization helps about 1,600 children and they need about 150 more volunteers, especially men.

    Most of the children who are helped by the organization come from single-parent families and experience hardship and trauma. The mentorship they receive at Big Brothers Big Sisters is important.

