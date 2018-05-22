Big changes coming to district with $6 million deficit

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. - Big changes could come to students and staff of the Highlands school district due to a $6 million dollar deficit.
Employees could be furloughed, taxes could increase and buildings could be consolidated.
Tonight on 11 at 11, what the future holds for the district and its programming.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is at a school board meeting where a vote on a budget is expected.
