Big changes coming to Strip District

    PITTSBURGH - Big changes are coming to the Strip District, one of Pittsburgh's busiest neighborhoods.

    Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority crews are going to be working along one of the main streets there.

    The $9 million project to replace water and sewer lines is set to start in about a month, and it will affect traffic and parking from 16th to 21st streets.

