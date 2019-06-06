PITTSBURGH - The municipal waste and recycling code hasn’t been updated in decades, so big changes are happening now, and some believe they will be better for the city.
When you take your trash and recyclables out to the curb, city officials want you to think twice about what you’re throwing away and how you’re doing it.
In March, City Councilperson Erika Strassburger introduced an overhaul to the waste and recycling code.
TRASH...— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 6, 2019
BIG changes on the way when it comes to what & how you can recycle in the city of #Pittsburgh. Don’t miss my reports on @WPXI @ noon & 5! pic.twitter.com/YV11qvn5wQ
The purpose is to streamline the process.
It reinforces that recycling of paper, metal, glass, cardboard and leaves is mandatory and will help create a cleaner environment.
- Garbage and recyclables must be placed into watertight containers with lids.
- Only recyclable items can be placed in blue bags or blue containers to avoid cross-contamination.
- The city will no longer accept shredded paper as a recycling item.
- Businesses must submit how many pounds of garbage they produce or face a fine.
The new rules go into effect in July.
Residents and business owners will get pamphlets about the changes so they know what to expect.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}