PITTSBURGH - Police said a motorcycle and car collided on Bigelow Boulevard Sunday night.
Officers said a man who was driving the motorcycle died from his injuries at the scene. A woman was riding the motorycle and she was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
Police said one person in the car was also taken to the hospital with injuries.
Officers said the crash occurred in the 3200 block of the road. Part of the road was shut down for a time Sunday night.
