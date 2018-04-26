  • Bill aims to make getting on, off school buses safer with cameras

    Updated:

    A bill that encourages Pennsylvania school districts to purchase stop-arm cameras for their school buses was approved by the state Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

    The cameras automatically photograph and ticket anyone who passes a school bus while it’s stopped to pick up or drop off students.

    Lindsay Ward talks to one district that is already using them about how they’ve made a difference and why others believe they’re not worth it, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

