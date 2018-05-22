  • Bill would crack down on problem properties in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh may soon be cracking down on problem properties.  

    A new bill that will be introduced by Pittsburgh city Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith Tuesday would punish property owners with criminal charges for not addressing issues.

    According to our news exchange partners TribLIVE, a property would be deemed disruptive by Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich after three incidents in one year or after a serious offense or repeat drug overdoses.  

    Those who repeatedly have problems would face misdemeanor charges and may have to pay public safety costs.  

    Property owners would have 60 days to fix the problems. 

     

