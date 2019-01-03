0 'Bird Box' challenge prompts Netflix to issue safety warning

Just when social media users had stopped eating Tide Pods, plumping their lips with shot glasses and jumping out of moving vehicles for viral fame, another potentially dangerous internet "challenge" has reared its head.

Following the release of the Netflix post-apocalyptic horror film "Bird Box" – in which characters don blindfolds to escape a demonic power that drives people to suicide – some fans are sharing videos of themselves acting out scenes from the thriller while blindfolded.

my family and i wanted to see how well we’d do if we were in the bird box movie 💀😂 #birdboxchallenge pic.twitter.com/da3d0KWTkO — SydSyd (@LoveMahalHappy) December 27, 2018

But it doesn't always end well. In one controversial clip, a toddler hits a wall face-first. In another video, a man implies that he's driving while covering his eyes.

The streaming service has a message for its subscribers: Cut it out and stay safe.

"Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," the company tweeted. "We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

