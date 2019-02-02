PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese has announced the closure of four church buildings in the St. Katherine Drexel Parish in Washington County. The closures take effect next month.
According to a release by Bishop Zubik, the decision to close the four buildings came after months of consultation with clergy, other church leaders and parishoners.
The church buildings that will close are: Saint Joseph, Roscoe; Saint Michael the Archangel, Fredericktown; Saint Thomas Aquinas, California; and Saints Mary & Ann, Marianna. Ave Maria Church, Bentleyville and Saint Agnes Church, Richeyville will remain open to serve the needs of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish.
“While I know this announcement is difficult to receive, I want to express to you my gratitude for all those – individuals and families alike – who have worked so hard over many years to strengthen and pass on the faith through good works and fervent prayers in these church buildings,” Bishop Zubik wrote in a letter to be shared with parishioners this weekend at all Masses.
“It is my hope that this action, while difficult, will allow your parish to be properly resourced to focus on the mission and ministry of promoting spiritual growth through evangelization and faith formation opportunities and provide proper formation of lay ministers so that there can be a sustainable Catholic presence in Southeast Washington County,” he said.
The closures will take effect on March 4.
