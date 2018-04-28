  • Pittsburgh diocese announces final parish reorganization plans

    Updated:

    Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik announced the final parish groupings on Saturday.

    Zubik said Pittsburgh's 188 Catholic parishes will be grouped into 57 that will eventually merge to become new, multi-site parishes. The 57 groupings are nine more than initially proposed. The changes will go into effect Oct. 15.

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke was there during Zubik's announcement and will have more details on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    On Oct. 15, every one of the 188 parishes will still exist and have the same names that they currently do. There will be no building closures at that time, Zubik said.

    The "first major challenge coming up over this summer is what is going to happen with Mass schedules,
    Zubik said at the news conference. He said they will be published in mid-August, about two months before parish groupings come together.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh diocese announces final parish reorganization plans

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh diocese to announce massive changes Saturday