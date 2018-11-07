  • Bishop Zubik will hold listening sessions in wake of sex abuse scandal

    PITTSBURGH - Bishop David Zubik will be holding listening sessions in the wake of the sex abuse scandal involving the Catholic Church.

    The sessions will be open to parishioners as well as others to express their thoughts and concerns.

    All sessions will start at 7 p.m.:

    • Thursday, Nov. 29 at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland
    • Monday, Dec. 3 at Saint Thomas a Becket Church in Jefferson Hills
    • Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hopewell Township
    • Thursday, Dec. 6 at Saint Ferdinand Church in Cranberry Township

