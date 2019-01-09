PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for a man leaving a very specific – and odd – piece of graffiti around Pittsburgh.
One of the places the man hit was Ruggers Pub on 22nd Street, according to Pittsburgh police.
The man entered the bar after midnight on Dec. 1. After ordering a drink, he went to the restroom and left the bar.
Customers noticed a strong odor coming from the restroom and told employees, who found a cartoonish image of a chicken freshly spray-painted on the walls and mirror.
Police say similar graffiti has been found in the South Side and Oakland.
The suspect is described as a 21-year-old man with long brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-495-6052.
