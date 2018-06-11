  • Black bear, cubs spotted in Butler County

    Updated:

    SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There has been another black bear sighting in our area.

    A black bear and two cubs were spotted Sunday in Summit Township, Butler County.

    Related Headlines

    A viewer emailed Channel 11 a picture of the bear and the cubs.

    FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS AND UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    The viewer told Channel 11 the bears were wandering near Bonniebrook Road.

    In May, a bear was spotted walking in the yard of a home on Zeigler Road in Rochester, near Cranberry.

    Just last week, residents in Monessen called the Pennsylvania Game Commission after a 150-pound black bear was spotting roaming around the city.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Black bear, cubs spotted in Butler County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heyward hits walk-off slam in 9th, Cubs beat Phillies 7-5

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cubs strike out 24 times, but beat Mets 7-1 in 14 innings

  • Headline Goes Here

    Frankfurt zoo shows off lion triplets, 1st cubs in 15 years

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rizzo's slide overshadows Chicago's 7-0 win over Pirates