SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There has been another black bear sighting in our area.
A black bear and two cubs were spotted Sunday in Summit Township, Butler County.
A viewer emailed Channel 11 a picture of the bear and the cubs.
The viewer told Channel 11 the bears were wandering near Bonniebrook Road.
In May, a bear was spotted walking in the yard of a home on Zeigler Road in Rochester, near Cranberry.
Just last week, residents in Monessen called the Pennsylvania Game Commission after a 150-pound black bear was spotting roaming around the city.
