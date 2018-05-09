0 Bleeding man with 1 shoe found hiding from police in tanker truck

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Reports of a crash in Washington County early Wednesday morning led police to find a man with one shoe and bleeding from the face hiding from them in a tractor-trailer, officials said.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle crashed off of Murtland Avenue near the Waffle House, according to police. There was blood splatter throughout the center console and heavy damage to the car, but the driver was not inside.

Officers then received a call about a man with one shoe who was bleeding from the face at the Eat N Park on Oak Spring Road, according to the criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, customers told them the man was hiding from them in a running tanker truck.

According to the criminal complaint, the man would not listen to officers when they ordered him to get out of the truck. The suspect started to rev the engine, indicating to officers he was attempting to flee, police said.

Officers said they were eventually were able to get the man out of the truck.

Another man told police he talked to the man several times that night and said he was staying with a friend in the Eighty Four area. He also told police they met up for drinks, but that the man was already heavily intoxicated.

The man was evaluated by paramedics then transported to UPMC Presbyterian.

No charges have been filed since police are still investigating.

