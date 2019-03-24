Blood drive held to benefit woman injured in McKees Rocks Bridge crash, others

The family of a woman hurt in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge is giving back.
Terry Hamilton has been in the hospital since mid-February with a broken hip and a broken leg.
She has gone through more than 120 units of blood during all her surgeries.
On Saturday, her family held a blood drive to help benefit Hamilton and others in similar situations.
Hear from her daughter, tonight on 11 at 11.
