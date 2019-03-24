  • Blood drive held to benefit woman injured in McKees Rocks Bridge crash, others

    The family of a woman hurt in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge is giving back.

    Terry Hamilton has been in the hospital since mid-February with a broken hip and a broken leg.

    She has gone through more than 120 units of blood during all her surgeries. 

    On Saturday, her family held a blood drive to help benefit Hamilton and others in similar situations. 

