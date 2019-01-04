0 Blood found in car as police search for missing man, woman

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police in Greensburg are asking for the public’s assistance locating two people reported missing by their families.

Amanda Caldwell, 29, failed to show up for work Thursday at Senior Life in Greensburg.

Police said Caldwell made statements Wednesday about meeting a man for a first date.

The last contact anyone had with Caldwell was just after midnight Thursday, when she responded to a friend’s Snapchat.

Joseph Zyvith, a man police said is an acquaintance of Caldwell, was also reported missing by his family.

Zyvith, 30, called off work at General Carbide on Thursday. His car was found parked behind Caldwell’s apartment on South Maple Avenue.

Police obtained a search warrant for Zyvith’s car and found a small amount of blood inside.

Caldwell’s cellphone was found inside her apartment, while Zyvith’s has been turned off, police said.

Investigators believe Caldwell and Zyvith were bowling with a group of people Wednesday night.

Caldwell’s car, a red 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer with Pennsylvania license plate HNA-3595, is missing.

Zyvith’s cabin in Potter County was searched, but nothing was found, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensburg detectives at 724-834-3800.

